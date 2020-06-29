A representative of Cornerstone Assistance Network of North Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that works in Prosper, gave a presentation at the June 23 Prosper Town Council meeting about how the town is helping address the expanding needs of residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Lutes, founder and executive director of Cornerstone, explained that the number of Prosper residents who need financial aid is on the rise due to the coronavirus crisis.

"COVID-19 obviously has affected a lot of the people in our area," Lutes said. "In 2019, we served 125 families. This year, in six months, we’ve already served 107."

Consent agenda items up for approval during the meeting included the purchase of related items for the temporary traffic signal at Fishtrap and Gee roads, as well as the permanent signal at Coit Road and Richland Boulevard.

Also on the agenda was a sewer development agreement and an interlocal cooperation agreement between Denton County and Prosper related to the CARES Act.

According to the agenda, Item 7 was "related to the installation and maintenance of a screening wall and two columns within the right-of-way of Meadowbrook Boulevard in the Lakewood, Phase 1A development."

Items 2-6 and 8 on the consent agenda were approved. After some discussion, Item 7 was also approved.

The council then moved on to discuss items on the regular agenda.

Members discussed and approved updates to the roadway-design standards as well as some for roundabouts and street-design guidelines.

They moved to consider items 10 and 11 simultaneously.

Those dealt with rezoning the downtown retail area on McKinley Street and changing the property boundary, permitted uses and development standards for the Silo Park food truck park.

In November 2017, the property was one lot and was rezoned for a food truck park, Planning Manager Alex Gulshko said.

"Since that time, the property has been subdivided into two lots," Gulshko said. "The owner and operator of the Silo Park has acquired the north half of the property, and the south half remains in the original ownership."

Gulshko explained that the applicant wanted the southern lot to revert back to its previous zoning as retail and introduce restaurant incubators.

Pictures displayed in a presentation during the meeting showed the "incubator restaurants" to be eateries housed within small shipping container-like structures.

Both Items 10 and 11 were approved before the council moved to the last item on the agenda, which dealt with subdivision entry signs at Windsong Ranch.

The developers wanted to add signage at several locations around the subdivision.

The Windsong development would use the signs for wayfinding, Gulshko said. "These signs are specifically intended to help folks find the townhomes."

After some discussion, the item was also approved and the council recessed into executive session.