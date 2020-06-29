The City of Amarillo has accepted an award of just under $250,000 from the Texas Department of State Health Services to aid the COVID-19 response. The TDSHS funding in the amount of $249,478 from Aug. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2022, would sustain public health programming related to the pandemic, per the funding acceptance outline.

The agreement summary notes Amarillo Public Health "will establish a sustained program to respond to COVID-19 over the next 21 months. Allowing staff to prepare for potential additional waves of the disease."

During a specially called virtual meeting on Friday the Amarillo City Council created a new permitting process for large outdoor events in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28, which closed bars and scaled back some businesses due to the coronavirus spread.

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of issuing a permit for those conducting outdoor events of more than 100 people if they take the temperature of those in attendance, control access and enforce social distancing. If organizers of the event are unable to adhere to those elements, each attendee would be required to wear a mask, per the city council’s action.

Abbott’s order also outlined the process in which restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50 percent of total listed indoor occupancy while outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

All bars and similar establishments receiving more than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages were required to close at noon on Friday, per the governor’s edict, which also noted the businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Officials said the order would close 90 Amarillo bars.

"From the way things are shaking out with the statewide spread that is occurring, we’re going to need all the funding that’s being offered to address the response," Amarillo resident Brooke Shannon said. "I’m grateful the state is helping, and I’m praying we all do our part to slow this thing down."