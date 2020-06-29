Austin could be looking at a return to stay-home orders as cases of the coronavirus continue to push closer to the level local officials have warned could overwhelm hospitals.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told members of the Austin City Council on Monday that he was "on the verge" of recommending a return to a more expansive economic shutdown if the community fails to slow the spread of the virus.

It’s unclear how such an order could materialize, as questions remain over what authority local governments have to implement more austere measures, when more lenient statewide orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott supersede those from municipal or county officials.

University of Texas researcher Lauren Meyers, who has created models estimating the extent of the spread of COVID-19, showed council members models that estimate 2,100 deaths from the virus through September 2021.

Monday’s comments came after a flurry of activity from state and local elected leaders last week in response to a surge in cases that had been feared since Texas began reopening businesses in May.

Escott said new confirmed cases in Travis County increased by 372% since the beginning of June, and other communities throughout the state are seeing similar spikes.

Amid the surge, Abbott allowed local governments to enforce rules related to face coverings at businesses, and the authority to place limits on gatherings of more than 100 people. He also ordered all bars closed, while allowing restaurants to remain open in a limited capacity and for curbside or takeout services.

New cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise, with 728 reported in Travis County on Saturday and 636 more on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed infections in Travis County now sits at 8,461, with 5,726 recoveries and 117 deaths.

As of Sunday evening, 351 people were hospitalized in the greater Austin area, including 114 in intensive care units and another 60 on ventilators. Local health officials said 60 of those hospitalizations were new. The seven-day rolling average for new hospitalizations has increased to 52.

Ten days ago, it was at 27.7. If it reaches 70, local leaders have said more even more stringent restrictions could return.

