FREER - The 13th annual Fourth of July pageant was held on Sunday, June 28 at the Cornerstone Event Center. After the contestants introduced themselves and showed off their beauty and talent, it was time for the presentation of awards.

2020 Fourth of July Royalty

Miss Fourth of July is McKenzie Pierce. She is the daughter of Dee Dee McPherson.

Junior Miss Fourth of July is Destinee Hinojosa. She is the daughter of Rene and Rosie Hinojosa.

Little Miss Fourth of July is Mika Kai Lerma. She is the daughter of Nathan and Geri Van Pelt.

Little Mister Fourth of July is Gabriel Moncada. He is the son of Emmanuel and Stephanie Moncada.

Fourth of July Princess is Jolie Casas. She is the daughter of Servando and Celeste Casas.

First Runner-ups

First Runner up Miss Fourth of July is Adryana Manriques. She is the daughter of Joey and Amanda Garcia, and Adrian and Monica Manriques.

First Runner up Fourth of July Princess is Amelia Covington. She is the daughter of Miles Covington Sr. and Gabriella Covington.