California Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Pritesh Gandhi for the Democratic nomination for the congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, that Democrats hope to put in play this fall.

"Dr. Gandhi is a progressive fighter who can win," Harris said in a statement released Saturday. "I’m proud to support his campaign and look forward to helping him flip the 10th district from red-to-blue in November."

"Dr. Gandhi is on the front lines treating patients during a global pandemic and holding the administration accountable for their negligent response to COVID-19," Harris said. "He has spent his life elevating the voices of the disenfranchised and under-served, and in Congress, I know he will fight for systemic reform in health care and our criminal justice system."

Gandhi is seeking to overtake Mike Siegel, the party’s 2018 nominee, who came within 4.3 points of defeating McCaul in a district that former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso carried that year in his close but losing Senate challenge to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Siegel led Gandhi 44% to 33% in the March 3 primary. They face each other in a pandemic-delayed July 14 runoff. Early voting begins Monday.

The endorsement by Harris, who tops speculation as a prospective running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, comes a week after Siegel won the backing of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another potential Biden vice presidential choice, and, earlier in June, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was Biden’s leading rival for the party’s nomination, which both Harris and Warren also sought.

Both Warren and Harris, who delivered videotaped remarks to the Texas Democratic Party’s virtual state convention earlier this month, have been bestowing their blessings on Democratic candidates across the country.

For both Gandhi and Siegel, the endorsements underscore their distinct political identities on the Democratic Party’s political spectrum, and their different theories on the best path to defeat McCaul, an eight-term congressman influential on national security issues, whose close call in 2018 revealed his political vulnerability.

The Cook Political Report and political scientist Larry Sabato’s "Crystal Ball" both rate the district as "lean Republican," while election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer rates it a toss-up.

For Gandhi, the road to victory in November in an unwieldy district that stretches from Northwest Austin to the Houston suburbs, is to hew less to the ideological edge and more to the practical, problem-solving center, which he said characterizes both his and Harris’s brand of politics.

"I think for her and her team and for us and our team in this campaign, all of this comes down to the very simple fact that people's lives are hanging in the balance right now and we need people in Washington who are willing to set aside their rhetoric and their ideology and get work done," Gandhi said. "And I think our campaign represents those values."

"Folks don’t need a revolution," Gandhi said. "What folks need is food on the table, lower costs for prescription drugs, protected access for abortion and reproductive justice. because on the other side of his pandemic there are still going to be people going to bed hungry, people are still going to face an administration that is going to strip away the Affordable Care Act and protections for pre-existing conditions in the middle of the night."

Siegel, who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the marquee progressive issues, has the advantage of having been working the gerrymandered district through two election cycles. Between primaries, runoffs and a general election, this runoff will be his fifth appearance on a 10th Congressional District ballot.

"We are building an unstoppable coalition to beat Michael McCaul," Siegel said Friday. "He is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, and so we're not gonna outspend him, but we can outwork him."

"And these endorsements, whether you're talking about the Texas AFL-CIO, whether you're talking about every Democratic club in the Texas Tenth, or whether you’re talking about Sen. Warren and Sanders, they exemplify this huge movement that we're building," Siegel said. "And that's what it’s going to take to beat McCaul."

"I think there’s a reason why (U.S. Rep.) Sylvia Garcia (a Houston Democrat) endorsed me today and other people are coming on as well," Siegel said. "I think people are really seeing me as the nominee now and there’s a coalescing."

Siegel is an Austin civil rights lawyer and former teacher.

Gandhi, who also lives in Austin, is associate chief medical officer at People’s Community Clinic in East Austin. That has meant endless days on the job amid the pandemic but also increasing media visibility as an eyewitness critic of the the failures of the state and federal response.

Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, Democratic congressional candidate in Texas, says pausing reopening plans is "not enough" to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state. "We cannot succeed with one-off policy." pic.twitter.com/a9A3DOSpwb

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 25, 2020

Gandhi has the backing of 314 Action, a group that supports scientists running for office, as well as Giffords, the gun control organization founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Houston-born, Gandhi is the son of Indian immigrants. If elected he would be the first Asian-American member of Congress from Texas, though there are other Asian-American Texas Democrats running this year who, if successful, would share that distinction.

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican-born father and an Indian-born mother.