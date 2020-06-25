ANNA - The Anna City Council has formally recognized the students who organized the peaceful protest that took place in the city on June 7.

During the June 23 council meeting, Mayor Nate Pike presented Saniya Myers, Terry Mitchell, Dimone Wilson and Nadikah Simson with certificates of appreciation for their efforts.

Pike said he’s been approached by multiple individuals telling him how nice the event was, with a combination of passion and unity.

He also followed up on a promise he made during the rally: At the next City Council meeting, there will be a resolution to formally create a city diversity task force.

"You all need to understand that it’s your actions, what you did, and your voice being heard that created this in your city," he told them. "This is something that we’re looking forward to carrying on for years to come."

New EMS Vehicle

The council also approved the purchase of an ambulance for the Anna Fire Department. Currently, the city outsources ambulance service to a third-party company. That policy will continue.

However, if for some reason that company is unable to respond to an emergency, the fire department will have an ambulance available to take a person to the hospital.

"It is the first step in creating redundancy for us in EMS transport," Fire Chief Ray Isom said.

Mayor Pike said that having a backup unit is important to the city. One of the things he often hears from residents is concerns about current provider AMR and the vast area it covers.

Isom said getting the ambulance is also inline with the department’s long-range plan to one day have fire department-based ambulance service.

The city plans to apply funds received from the CARES Act to cover the vehicle's $261,694 price tag. The vehicle is scheduled to be delivered by Oct. 31.

Marchand welcomed

Mark Marchand was introduced as the new director of neighborhood services. He was most recently the director of recreation and lifelong learning in Burleson.

He is a certified public manager with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s degree from the University of North Texas. He has been involved with a vast array of volunteer and civic organizations.

Marchand said that he met Anna City Manager Jim Proce a couple of years ago and has been paying attention to what was happening in the city ever since.

"My family and I are excited to jump headfirst into the community and to do what we can to strengthen our neighbors," he said.