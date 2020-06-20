MELISSA - Despite the lifting of certain COVID-19 related social distancing requirements, the splash pad behind Melissa City Hall remains closed.

Gov. Greg Abbot’s Executive Order GA 26 allows for the opening of water parks, pools and other amusement facilities. However, the facility is not closed due to COVID-19.

Instead, a broken part is to blame.

According to city officials, the contractor in charge of maintaining the splash pad is still waiting for a part to arrive before completing annual maintenance work on the water spout.

Once the part arrives, it will then need to be installed and tested. If all goes well, the facility will then be allowed to open.

City officials also advised that they do not control the opening of private or neighborhood pools. Decisions on neighborhood pools will be left to those entities.

Residents are advised to check with their HOA or management company for specific details.