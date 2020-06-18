Coronavirus tests that were administered to all 177 residents and staff members of the Silver Pines Nursing and Rehab Center in Bastrop returned negative this week, officials said.

The results shows that a one-size-fits-all approach to preventative measure implementation has different results for different nursing home facilities. Last week it was reported that the Elgin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had seven staff members and 20 residents who had tested positive for the infection.

Both the Elgin and Bastrop centers are owned by Regency Integrated Health Services, which has implemented a uniform set of protocols in all of its facilities to prevent exposure to the virus. Regency operates nearly 60 facilities around the state, four of which are in Bastrop County. According to federal data, the Elgin facility has recorded the highest number of infections in the county.

The Elgin area has also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county with 97 known infections as on Thursday. Among the county’s three cities, Bastrop has the lowest case number with 11.

"Since the pandemic began, administrators and staff at the Silver Pines location have followed the same enhanced infection control and prevention processes that have been implemented inside every Regency Integrated Health Services facility during the crisis," said Brooke Ladner, a Regency spokesperson. "Research into the factors behind COVID outbreaks in long-term care facilities is ongoing and we hope to learn more in the coming months about what makes one facility more susceptible to an outbreak over another."

Officials said the nursing home company began implementing coronavirus response protocols in early March and has been updating those protocols per the evolving guidelines and recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Centers.

The company’s current "enhanced infection control and prevention processes" include the following:

– Staff is required to wear masks upon entry to the facility until the end of their shift and will wear full personal protective equipment when appropriate for the resident’s presumed level of exposure

– Staff and essential medical professionals are assessed and screened prior to entering the facility; if they present with any sign or symptom of illness, they are sent home

– Visitation, group activities and communal dining remains suspended until further direction from health officials.

– Cleaning and sanitizing are occurring regularly and daily throughout the facility

– A clinical team has implemented COVID-19 specific infection surveillance protocol and is monitoring residents frequently for potential changes in condition

– Frequent hand-washing

– Frequent use of hand sanitizer