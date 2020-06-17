By Bill Spinks

Road maintenance items made up a large part of the agenda at Tuesday’s bi-weekly meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

The court approved a 13-month lease agreement with BancorpSouth for a 2021 Mack Granite dump truck for Road and Bridge Precinct 2 in the amount of $136,924. The lease will have a buyback option at the end from East Texas Mack.

County purchasing agent E.J. Harbin said the interest rate on the loan will be an extremely-low 2.34 percent.

Commissioners also approved advertising for bids for concrete replacement for road and drainage improvements across all four precincts. Harbin said this will consist of a number of concrete improvements as needed, as well as drainage improvements.

The court also voted to consider authorizing the purchase of proprietary soil stabilizer and services from New Earthlok LLC for all four districts.

Videoconferencing

Ron Clyde provided commissioners with a status report on the county’s COVID-19 assistance agreement with himself during Tuesday’s meeting.

Clyde told the court that a videoconferencing platform for the county was established at the outset of the pandemic, and the county will continue to use the technology moving forward. Clyde said the platform’s greatest benefit has been wi