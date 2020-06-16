Tuesday forecast for Austin: The day will be a bit overcast before bright skies and hot temperatures arrive, the National Weather Service said.

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day, forecasters said. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures drop to a low around 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Normally on June 16 in Austin, the high temperature is 92 degrees and the low is 73 degrees, according to climate data.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95.