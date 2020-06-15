A man exposed himself to a University of Texas student late Sunday in West Austin, University of Texas police said.

Police responded to Brackenridge Apartments, at 3501 Lake Austin Blvd., at 11:15 p.m.

The complex serves as family housing for UT students and is near the intersection of Redbud Trail and Lake Austin Boulevard outside Tarrytown.

The student said a man knocked on their door and asked to borrow a phone charger.

"When the student looked out, the male exposed himself and left," police said.

Officers searched for the man but did not find him in the area.

He is described as being about 20 years old and 175 pounds with curly hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.