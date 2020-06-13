Monday

Amarillo Potter Events Venue District Board of Directors:

8:30 a.m.

The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is:

1-346-248-7799

When prompted for the meeting ID enter:

9853 462 0772#

Consideration of request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the United States Team Penning Association Finals (USTPA); consideration of Economic Impact Research proposal; consider update on request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the West Texas Cutting Horse Association; and consider an update on Economic Impact Research proposal.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation:

11 a.m.

The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.

The conference bridge number for zoom is:

1-346-248-7799

When prompted for meeting ID enter: 8463 583 1606#

Executive Session:

a. Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.087: Discussion regarding commercial or financial information received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect: Project # 19-07-02 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-03-02 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-04-02 (Information)Project # 20-04-03 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-05-03 (Information)

b. Deliberate the purchase or sale of real property in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.072: Purchase of real property located in the northwest quadrant of the city of Amarillo

c. Discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, and qualifications of a public officer or employee, in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.074

Discuss duties and responsibilities of an AEDC employee; discuss, consider and take appropriate action on Project # 19-05-03; and staff financial and operational updates

Library Advisory Board:

4 p.m.

The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.

To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:

https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/96360698058

Meeting ID: 96360698058

Password: None

To listen to the meeting or to participate via audio only, the following phone number is provided:

Telephone 1-346-248-7799

Meeting ID: 96360698058#

Password: None

Discuss and consider amendments to or repeal of the bylaws; discuss and consider a statement of support related to the Black Lives Matter resource page on Amarillo Public Library’s website; presentation and discussion by the Director of Library Services on current departmental issues and activities:

A. Friends of the Library

B. COVID-19 operations update

C. Programming and events at all APL locations

D. AMARILLO READS in the Summer – Melody Boren

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

1 p.m.

The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.

The meeting is broadcast on the city's website at www.amarillo.gov.

The conference bridge number for zoom is:

Telephone 408-638-0968.

When prompted for meeting ID enter:

330267295#

Coronavirus update; Coronavirus relief funding (support for businesses); final report Asset Management Plan and Parks Master Plan update; discussion on possible expansion of the current East Gateway TIRZ #2 boundary; and monthly budget update.

Wednesday

Amarillo Fireman's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees:

10 a.m.

The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.

The conference bridge number for Zoom is telephone:

1 (346) 248-7799

When prompted for meeting ID enter: 9180906 0697

Presentation of investment report by Luther King Capital Management; consider termination of widow’s benefit for Beth A. Serratt; and consider attendance at TEXPERS annual conference.

Amarillo Local Government Corporation:

11:30 a.m.

The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:

1-346-248-7799

1-669-900-6833

When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 966 6299 6584

To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/96662996584?pwd=aGlnWE15cWlJcXhBUG1XdVFkZTFldz09Meeting ID: 966 6299 6584Password: 144689

Project updates: Parking garage and retail space, Hodgetown, Embassy Suites; Update on Hodgetown from Amarillo Sod Poodles General Manager or staff; and presentation and discussion of the FY 2020-21 Local Government Corporation annual budget.

Thursday

Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee:

8:30 a.m.

The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:

1-346-248-7799

1-669-900-6833

When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 92919146325#To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:

https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/92919146325?pwd=SERXMm9FNW1RMHhLbzVCZ3V5T2ZiQT09Meeting ID: 929 1914 6325Password: 647125

Discuss and consider revision to 2020-2045 MTP and discuss and consider 2021-2024 Draft TIP.

East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors:

Noon

The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:

1-346-248-7799

1-669-900-6833

When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 936 7607 7247

To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:

https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/93676077247?pwd=cTRlVG81c0s2aUZHU253QmEyYmY4Zz09Meeting ID: 936 7607 7247Password: 284757

Presentation and discussion of the FY 2020-21 Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 annual budget; discuss and consider acceptance of final Phase 1 Market Validation Study prepared by Brailsford & Dunlavey, Inc; update and discussion on expanding the current boundary of TIRZ #2; and update and discussion related to projects taking place in TIRZ #2.

Board of Review for Landmarks, Historic Districts and Downtown Design:

5:30 p.m.

The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:

1-346-248-7799

1-669-900-6833

When prompted for meeting ID enter:

91211909137#

To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:

https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/91211909137?pwd=MzJtRlY5WkVKajhuZEpSaGRnU2lJQT09Meeting ID: 912 1190 9137Password: 779742

Presentation and discussion of the downtown Wayfinding project; and presentation and discussion on the warehouse district and its potential eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places.