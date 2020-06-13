25 years ago:

BALTIMORE, Md. - The CIA and State Department collaborated with a secret Honduran military unit known as Battalion 316 in the 1980s, even though U.S officials knew the battalion was kidnapping, torturing and executing Hondurans, The Baltimore Sun reported today.

50 years ago:

Applications for additional federal funds to assist Lubbock’s disaster recovery efforts were authorized Thursday by the city council.

75 years ago:

SUNDOWN - Sundown is planning to put its Seventh War Loan drive over with a big rally Tuesday night at the Sundown High School auditorium, T.P. Drew, bond chairman, announced today.

100 years ago:

DECATUR - The average for wheat in this county will probably be in the neighborhood of 12 bushels per acre, is the report in the wheat belt.