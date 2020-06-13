Calls from an increasing number of Austin City Council members for the removal of Brian Manley as police chief have been met largely with public silence from the most powerful person in local government, City Manager Spencer Cronk.

And it’s wearing thin for some council members.

At the end of a monumental session Thursday — when council members unanimously approved a series of initiatives to reimagine policing in Austin by redirecting funding to alternative public services — the pressure that has been building around Manley began to shift to Cronk.

Cronk made the decision to promote Manley to police chief in 2018, and in a statement after the initial wave of Austin protests, the city manager said his executive staff and Manley are committed to working through issues and having difficult conversations to improve trust in the Police Department.

At Thursday’s meeting, Council Member Alison Alter told Cronk she was disappointed by what she viewed as insufficient response to calls for police reform that have become a staple in Austin and other American cities since the end of May. She accused Cronk of waiting on direction from the council and not taking initiative to rein in police.

“Your silence is deafening to me as the leader of 13,000 employees,” Alter told Cronk.

Alter, along with Council Members Delia Garza, Jimmy Flannigan and Greg Casar, had previously called for Manley’s removal as chief, be it by his voluntary resignation or a demotion initiated by Cronk. State law prohibits him from firing Manley.

Leslie Pool on Thursday became the fifth council member to call for Manley’s removal, saying that without it, “we cannot move forward and heal.”

All council members — including those who have not publicly advocated Manley’s ouster — approved an item Thursday that states they “have no confidence” that the Police Department’s leadership will implement change to end the disproportionate violence against people of color and low-income residents.

Cronk was unavailable for comment Friday because he was in meetings all day, city spokesman David Green said.

“He’s fully aware of the various conversations that are occurring and the different opinions that exist on the council,” Green said. “He’s expressed repeatedly that he’s committed to working with the council and the community in implementing the direction and reform that not only the council has asked for but he himself recognizes is needed.”

Green said he believes Cronk will announce a decision on Manley’s employment one way or the other.

In response to Alter’s criticism, Cronk told the council he has been in constant communication with Manley and was involved in a decision to prohibit the use of less lethal ammunition such as beanbag rounds at protests after several demonstrators were injured by Austin police.

Garza pressed Cronk for an answer on Manley’s employment status, suggesting “our community deserves some kind of response.” But before Cronk had a chance to reply, Mayor Steve Adler redirected the conversation by calling on another council member for a question.

The exchanges came as the council unanimously passed a series of resolutions that removed power from and funding for the Police Department. They included eliminating officer positions that the department cannot fill next year and divesting the money saved into alternative resources such as substance abuse treatment and mental health response. The council also took action against officers’ use of force through an item that prohibits tear gas, chokeholds and shooting into a moving vehicle that is not posing a public safety threat.

The setup of Austin’s government authorizes council members to hire the city manager and the city manager to hire the police chief. Thus, the council cannot fire Manley. It could, however, fire Cronk.

Flannigan last week appeared to hint at that possibility, saying he believed Cronk would end up removing Manley but adding, “I’ve also made it clear to him how I feel if he doesn’t.”

According to city law, the city manager’s employment can be terminated by a council majority vote.

Flannigan, in a follow-up conversation with the American-Statesman, said he doesn’t sense that the council is ready to get rid of Cronk.

“We’re all trying to be very clear with Spencer that we’re not trying to violate that separation of power, but we’re also being very clear what we think,” he said.

Discussion about Manley’s employment could pick back up Thursday at the first meeting of the Public Safety Committee. The committee was created through a council resolution to broaden the purview of an existing committee that oversaw municipal courts to also include policing issues. Flannigan, who chairs the committee, encouraged Manley and Cronk to attend.

The council is not scheduled to meet again as an entire body until a work session July 28.

The council hired Cronk in 2018 from Minneapolis, where he was city coordinator — a position that holds less power than the city’s mayor. Cronk did not have direct control over the Police Department. It has been the subject of intense criticism since the death of George Floyd, which led to criminal charges against four white officers and sparked protests such as those happening in Austin.

After taking the job here, Cronk took part in a question-and-answer session with the Minneapolis Star Tribune and was asked to name that city’s biggest challenge. He mentioned affordable housing, inclusive economic development and police-community relations.

“And they are not dissimilar to what I’ll be looking at in Austin,” he said.