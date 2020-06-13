Even with the ongoing pandemic, officials with the Amarillo Independent School District made a promise to the class of 2020 that they would have some sort of in-person graduation ceremony.

And while it was different than normal, because of precautions that had to be implemented, the district kept that promise.

Beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, the Amarillo ISD hosted in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies for members of the class of 2020 of the district’s four high schools: Caprock, Palo Duro, Tascosa and Amarillo High. All ceremonies took place at Dick Bivins Stadium, located at 800 S. Marrs.

The district initially hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for students, which brought initial closure for graduates in May.

David Bishop, assistant superintendent of high schools at Amarillo ISD, said while the district went above and beyond to honor the graduates, hosting an in-person ceremony was important to the students.

But because of the local, state and federal guidelines set by health officials, the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bishop said the district had to prepare for something they had not done in years: an outdoor graduation.

“It made us go into a whole new frame of thinking,” he said. “Even when we did the last one, years ago, you didn’t have to social distance. You didn’t have all the requirements at all. It was really a grassroots effort from beginning to end to get it done. … We have been committed from the word ‘go,’ and we finally, through working with the city, with the city’s health department, came up with a plan that met the rules and guidelines of the Texas Education Agency to make it a reality.”

These guidelines included social distancing on the field and in the stands, as well as having separate entrances for students and their families, based on their names, at the entrances of the stadium.

Other than the COVID-19 precautionary measures, the commencement ceremonies were relatively the same. Attendees and participants heard from their respective high school principals and Amarillo ISD superintendent Doug Loomis, as well as the valedictorian, salutatorian and class president from their schools.

During her speech, Palo Duro salutatorian Ximena Portillo said this pandemic gave the class the opportunity to grow.

“It amazes me to see my class here today. We stand here today to celebrate one of the greatest moments in our young lives,” she said. “The class of 2020 has experienced uncertainty and faced challenges that no other class has. Although we were not able to embrace our senior year to its fullest, we were able to learn and grow through this experience.”

For Thaddeus Udoh, a 2020 graduate from Palo Duro, it was special to be able to celebrate the in-person graduation ceremony with his friends, as well as his family. The ceremony showed Udoh the team spirit of the class of 2020, with all of its members being connected through going through the last semester while a pandemic was occurring. This brought out persistence and resilience among the members of the class, he said.

“It shows that we are not going through this individually, but there are many others with us, as well,” he said.

The class of 2020 will stand out to Bishop as the years go on.

“They’ve had to endure things that no one in my history has had to do, as far as graduation goes. It’s been very special,” Bishop said. “No one, including us as school employees, thought the last time they would be together in the halls of their school would be the Friday before spring break. … I think these graduates will have stories to tell for generations about what they had to endure and what they had to change and adapt to, in order to fulfill requirements and get their graduation diploma.”

Adeline Irwin, the class president for Tascosa High School, said in her speech that the class of 2020 has learned to adapt through different phases of life, including through experiencing a pandemic their final semester of high school.

“We, the class of 2020, have something that we will never forget. … For better or for worse, these experiences have molded us to become the strong (and) unique (people) that we are today.”

