Van Alstyne Mayor Steven Riley resigned Tuesday night, effective immediately.

He and his wife recently sold their home and are moving to Sherman. Riley says that his future plans include facilitating the move and getting organized. After that, he will decide what to do next.

In response to his resignation, the Van Alstyne City Council appointed Jim Atchison as the new mayor. He will likely be sworn in some time in the next two weeks. Until then, Mayor Pro Tem Robert Jaska will officially hold the seat.

“Mr. Riley was a well-liked and respected mayor of Van Alstyne and I am very sorry to see him go,” City Manager Lane Jones said. “Mayor Atchison is an outstanding person and very knowledgeable. I have a great deal of respect for him and am very pleased he is the individual selected to fill the seat.”

Atchison currently serves on the school board and chairs the city’s planning commission. In order to focus on his new role as mayor, he will soon step down from both of those positions.

Becoming the mayor had never really been a consideration until Jones approached him last month.

At the time, Riley had just put his home on the market. The city was quietly considering candidates not knowing that Riley’s home would sell in a matter of weeks.

“I took some time to think about it and told him if there was the will of the council, I’d be willing to serve,” he said.

Atchison, along with his wife and daughters, have lived in Van Alstyne for 26 years. Both daughters graduated from Van Alstyne High School. His wife, Melissa, was a teacher in Van Alstyne in before moving on to become the Howe Community Library director.

He expects some challenges once he gets settled in. However, he is quick to praise city leaders for their handling of the growth that is headed the city’s way.

“We have a very strong city council and city staff, so I think we're in a great position and I don’t anticipate needing to go in any kind of different direction,” he said. “I think it’s a matter of continuing the course that we’re on.”

Atchison’s term will run until next May. He says that he will decide whether to seek re-election for a full term at a later date.