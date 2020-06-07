25 years ago:

GROZNY, Russia - Russian forces claim to have captured the rebel stronghold of Vedeno in southern Chechnya.

50 years ago:

One man was injured fatally and one was hurt seriously about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the collision of two pickup trucks at FM 1585 and University Avenue south of Lubbock.

75 years ago:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tradesmen, merchants and old friends of President Truman gathered in the Independence Town square today to ponder the niceties of receiving the nation’s first family on its initial hometown visit.

100 years ago:

The Avalanche is in receipt of a card from Rev. T.H. Pollard from Pharr, Texas, where he states he will be located for a time.