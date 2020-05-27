Katelyn Hernandez

Parents: Benny & Mabel Hernandez

Educational or Future Plans: I plan to continue my education at TAMUCC and pursue a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Nursing. Eventually I will become Registered Nurse and my field of work will be Pediatrics

Clubs and Officer Positions: Volleyball, National Honor Society, HOSA, Operation Graduation

Accomplishments/Honors: 2nd Team All-District athlete, National Honor Society, Volleyball MVP award, Associate of Science

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? “If you want to be someone you’ve never been you have to do something, you have never done.” Lianna G

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? In 5 years I will already have received my BSN and will be working in a children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? If I could change anything the world it would be to insure the safety of children from all abuse especially in a time like this when their only safe haven was school, since children are at an increased risk during this pandemic

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

The first person I would invite would be Micaya White she is a UT alumni Volleyball Player and she is such an inspiration. The second person would be Ian Somerhalder. He is one of my favorite actors. Lastly I would invite my favorite music artist Drake.

Favorites:

Food- Mini Tacos

Book- The Boy Called It, by Dave Pelzer

Movie- Any Rocky movie and also the Creed movies o Town in Texas- Houston Texas

Vacation Spot- Orlando Florida