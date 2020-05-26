Our nation has asked a lot of the Class of 2020. Because COVID-19 sent normalcy out the window, you were stripped of the natural period of closure in your high school careers. You have missed out on prom, sports banquets, and graduation celebrations. What should have been the final months filled with parties and farewells became weeks at home finishing coursework online in a world of uncertainty for the future, without the chance to say in-person goodbyes to teachers, classmates, and the schools you have spent years of your lives in.

None of us could have guessed that this is how we would be celebrating the class of 2020, but you have stepped up to the challenge. This class has finished your final semesters strong, running through the tape and adapting to every challenge thrown your way.

To the Class of 2020, rest assured that your sacrifice for the health and safety of those in your community has not gone unnoticed. You have proven yourselves resilient and adaptable in overcoming challenges for the good of others. You exemplify the true American spirit of compassion, grit, and determination that will propel you toward success in your future endeavors.

As you look toward the next step in your life, whether you have chosen to begin your career or continue your education in college, take comfort in knowing that there is so much more in store for your life, and that you are up to the challenge.

Take the lessons you have learned these past few months and all throughout high school and apply them in your future. Stay connected to loved ones, proactively seek out the ways that we can lend a helping hand to our friends, neighbors, and communities, and most importantly, draw near to God. Look to Him for guidance along your path.

Our nation needs you, and I have no doubt that you will rise to the challenges of the future, just as you have risen to those of today. Congratulations on your graduation!