2:06 p.m. update: The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing took off from the San Marcos Regional Airport just before 2 p.m. and is headed toward San Antonio for a Memorial Day flyover.

The flyover was initially scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in San Antonio and at noon in Austin but was delayed to weather.

"We are finally in the air," a Facebook post stated at 2:05 p.m. "Thank you all for your patience as we waited for the weather to give us a break. We will do the best we can to stick to the scheduled way points posted earlier today, but the weather may force us to change our plans."

Planes were expected to fly over Lake Travis, the Texas State Cemetery and the University of Texas campus, among other spots in town.

Residents can track the flight at https://flightaware.com/live/flight/N9643C.

12:25 p.m. update: The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing’s Memorial Day flyover is now set to start at 12:40 p.m. in San Antonio.

Officials are waiting for weather to clear up before manning planes to take off.

After the flyover is done in San Antonio, planes will head to Austin.

Earlier: A Memorial Day flyover in San Antonio and Austin by the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing has been delayed to 11:30 a.m. because of weather, officials said.

The flyover was planned to commemorate Memorial Day and to lift the spirits of people affected by the coronavirus, officials said.