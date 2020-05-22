Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The last day of the work week before the holiday weekend will be hot, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 91 degrees, forecasters said. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph.

Normally on May 22 in Austin, the high temperature is 88 degrees and the low is 68 degrees, according to climate data.

Mostly cloudy skies will last through the evening, with a 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m., the weather service said.

The low temperature will be around 74 degrees, forecasters said. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 mph at night.

The long weekend will have warm temperatures and chances for rain, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 89. Increasingly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., and a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., and a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 67.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 86.