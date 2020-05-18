Chris Stapleton’s concert in Lubbock has been rescheduled to Oct. 28, 2021.

Stapleton postponed his entire tour due to COVID-19, he announced on social media Monday.

“We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021,” the announcement stated. “We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority.”

The All-American Road Show has been rescheduled for 2021. Visit https://t.co/9XsawYAlC0 for a full list of tour dates. pic.twitter.com/cJKxFMBA7l

The show in Lubbock was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 at United Supermarkets Arena. Officials with the United Supermarkets Arena said they’ll email ticket holders directly with details about the new date.

“Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund,” the statement said. “We’ll email ticket holders directly with details.”

The statement from the United Supermarkets Arena says to visit livenation.com/refund for more information.