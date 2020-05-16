25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Democratic offers to cut a deal on tax cuts and budget reductions were met with disdain Sunday by Republicans who said the Democrats have relinquished their rights to determine the nation’s fiscal future.

50 years ago:

In case you have forgotten, Lubbock has a runoff election Tuesday to elect a Place 3 member to the City Council.

75 years ago:

Czechoslovakia’s post-surrender war raged on last night with three Russian armies pushing hard to clean up the German “middle army group” before these die-hards could flee westward and surrender to the American forces.

100 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Winter wheat production this year was forecast today at 484,647,000 bushels by the department of agriculture, which based its estimated on conditions prevailing May 1.