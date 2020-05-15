STEPHENVILLE, Texas — More than $375,000 was raised May 5 for university programs in a Tarleton State University partnership with the international organization GivingTuesday.

Tarleton’s Global Day of Unity, a day of grass roots philanthropy in response to covid-19, focused on the Student Emergency Fund, university food pantries and the Tarleton Promise Program, all of which address the financial needs of students affected by the coronavirus and the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Student Emergency Fund received almost $27,000. Maintained by the Tarleton Division of Student Affairs, it is designed to help students handle short-term financial hardships.

“On May 5, 2020, for #GivingTuesdayNow, the world came together to present a united front of hope, generosity and kindness in a time when many are still realizing the impact created by the pandemic,” said Dr. Kyle McGregor, Tarleton vice president for institutional advancement. “We are so thankful that our donors were a part of Tarleton’s Global Day of Unity to support our students.”

Donors may continue to make gifts at www.donate.tarleton.edu.