Reeling from coronavirus-related revenue losses, St. Edward’s University laid off 10% of its employees this week.

In a letter obtained by the American-Statesman, University President George E. Martin told employees Tuesday the university has been "profoundly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in virtually every aspect of operations, from classroom instruction to athletics programs to facility management."

It was unclear exactly how many employees lost their jobs.

On Wednesday, university officials announced a list of changes, including the consolidation of five academic schools into four programs. A bachelor’s of science program for elementary teacher education will no longer accept new students. Some nontenure track, visiting faculty and academic contracts were not renewed.

Housing occupancy also will be reduced, the officials said, allowing for a "safe, socially distanced residential experience." As a result, the school will hire fewer live-in professional staff. Student health services will be provided via a new partnership with Baylor Scott & White.

Employees who attended a virtual meeting on the budget cuts Tuesday said other staff reductions include layoffs in events and conference services; the university police department; and facilities and custodial services.

In a statement, Martin said the layoffs are part of an "organizational restructuring" that will allow the school to "provide students with an even higher quality experience than before."

"Most important, the plan avoids a budget deficit in Fiscal year 2021, a risk that would jeopardize the future of the university," Martin wrote.

The school is anticipating a 12% decline in revenue next year. While the situation is manageable, Martin said Tuesday it will require reenvisioning divisions, schools and staff structures.

St. Edward’s officials last week told the Statesman the school expects a "modest decline" in enrollment, which accounts for much of its revenue. The university reported $193 million in revenue on 2017 tax documents, including $168 million from tuition and fees.

"Reductions in staff were the last things we considered and desperately wanted to avoid," Martin wrote. "Unfortunately, there was no other way to balance the budget."

Lizette Nava and Kerry McGillicuddy, seniors in St. Edward’s School of Human Development and Education, said they were outraged to learn via Twitter that their department had been cut and consolidated, with many of their professors laid off. The students said they have lost mentors and feel the cut goes against the university’s mission to serve the community.

"Our school promotes educating the mind and valuing its students and professors. By cutting the education department, which is putting out new teachers into the world that are going to be helping people and be culturally responsive, it seems very ironic to me," McGillicuddy said.

"Being able to learn and teach social justice to others is a big thing the education department does," Nava added. "Professors were very culturally responsive and very diversity-aware of the current school standards and what the current society sees as good schooling."

One laid-off professor told the Statesman she and multiple other employees were told of the news in a group video call with a human resources representative She said she was told the school did not have enough human resources representatives to conduct individual meetings with employees.

To further mitigate the financial strain of the coronavirus, St. Edward’s already had eliminated six athletics programs, which drew criticism from student athletes and some alumni. University leaders also have canceled previously scheduled salary increases and cut presidential and vice presidential salaries. In 2017, total compensation for nine vice presidents at St. Edward’s ranged from $198,000 to $348,000, according to tax documents. That year, Martin was compensated a total of $819,591.

St. Edward’s is looking to long-term investments, Martin said, including obtaining nationally recognized grants and expanding the school’s ability to deliver online graduate programs.

"These decisions have been difficult, and they require us to change in ways unanticipated just a couple of months ago," Martin said. "I understand the gravity of the moment and pledge to you that I will work with you as we navigate to the future with confidence and determination."