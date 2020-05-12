The Jim Wells County Commissioners Court was held Monday, May, 11.

Here are some of the highlights from the meeting.

Commissioners voted and took action on the Proclamation declaring the month of May as Children’s Mental Health Awareness month. "Suicide is the second leading cause of death in adolescence between the ages of 12 and 17," said Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez.

Roxana Sandoval from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) addressed the court on the County Road Infrastructure Grant Fund and the county roads taking first priority. The motion was approved for the top priority list, with the possibility for additional funding being awarded in the later summer of 2020.

The Top Priority County Road Infrastructure list:

*Precinct One: CR 170 in the amount of $53,024.94

*Precinct Two: CR 211 in the amount of $53,024.94

*Precinct Three: CR 350 in the amount of $53,024.94

*Precinct Four: CR 440 in the amount of $53,024.94

Commissioners voted and passed a motion to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency due to the pandemic. The extension for the declaration will secure funding, but The Stay at Home order expired due to the Texas Governors orders on opening up the economy on May, 1 which supersedes the county.

"The county is still pending test results for the coronavirus from the testing sites held in Orange Grove, Premont and at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds. It will not be out of the ordinary if numbers climb in the next few days and weeks," said Jim Wells County Emergency Management Coordinator Juan Acuna.

"I’m have submitted a request and additional funding for more testing for JWC from the State," said Judge Rodriguez. "We will continue to address and make modifications for the county when we see the results from the testing- I’m pushing to have testing until the pandemic is over."