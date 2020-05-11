Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Mike Conaway (TX-11), led 38 cosponsors in introducing the Protecting Life in Crisis Act. This legislation prohibits federal COVID-19 response funds from going towards abortions or abortion coverage by extending existing Hyde Amendment protections to any COVID-19-related healthcare provisions. The bill also prevents federal tax credits from being used to cover any post-employment healthcare (COBRA) premiums that include abortion coverage.

"As our nation begins the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable among us," said Congressman Conaway. "Unfortunately, abortion activists view the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to undermine right-to-life protections in the Hyde Amendment. This legislation protects innocent, unborn children by ensuring that the right-to-life is a fundamental component of any federal COVID-19-related healthcare measures."

The 38 original cosponsors include: Randy Weber (TX-14), Brian Babin (TX-36), Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-5), Rep. Alex X. Mooney (WV-02), Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02), Rep. Jim Banks (IL-03), Rep. Tom Graves (GA-14), Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04), Rep. Rick Allen (GA-12), Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01), Rep. Ross Spano (FL-15), Rep. Rick Crawford (AK-01), Rep. William Timmons (SC-04), Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08), Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02), Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13), Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16), Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25), Rep. John Shimkus (IL-15), Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Rep. Steve Watkins (KS-02), Rep. Bob Latta (OH-05), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), Rep. Ann Wagner (M0-02), Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10), Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-06), Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23), Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis (FL-12), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Rep. Michael Guest (MS-03), Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06), Rep. Carol Miller (WV-03), Rep. Phil Roe (TN-01), Rep. John Rutherford (FL-04), and Rep. Doug Collins (GA-09).