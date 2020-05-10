A-J Media

Two Lubbock teens have been found in Dallas, ending a half-day search prompted by reports one of the teens may have kidnapped the other early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, police announced 17-year-old Angel Guzman and 15-year-old Isabelle Cabrera had been found safe, but that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Around 12:45 a.m., Lubbock police officers responded to the 500 block of Slide Road after Guzman allegedly pulled Cabrera into a white Dodge Charger and drove away. The car’s last known location by mid-Sunday morning had been in Sweetwater.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the incident or how the teens were found.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call LPD Dispatch at 806-775-2865 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.