25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a balanced-budget plan that aims to erase the deficit in seven years by slashing nearly $1 trillion in projected spending increases on hundreds of federal programs.

50 years ago:

The Texas Highway Commission has approved development of more than 37 miles of Farm-to-Market Roads in Lubbock and four area counties. Total estimated cost of the projects is $1,099,100.

75 years ago:

Invitations to make commencement addresses for high school graduates in this territory have been accepted by four Texas Tech faculty members.

100 years ago:

What does Lubbock need most? An efficiently managed and far-reaching movement whereby all filth, trash, rubbish and debris in our alleys, around our homes, on our streets and on our vacant lots may be cleaned up and hauled away.