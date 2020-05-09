ANNA - Anna joined 10 other Texas municipalities asking Gov. Greg Abbott to be allowed to hold elections before November.

Anna’s city council election was originally scheduled for May 2. Abbott issued a proclamation March 18 allowing local governments to postpone elections until the Nov. 3 general election date due to COVID-19.

While that was welcome news at the time, Anna city officials now believe it would be better to fill the vacant council seat sooner.

“In my view, the COVID-19 pandemic left little choice in the matter,” Anna Mayor Nate Pike said in his letter to the governor. “However, I also believe that there are legitimate public health and safety and other important considerations for allowing local governments the flexibility to move the May 2020 election to a date earlier than Nov. 3, 2020."

Among the reasons that the city would like an earlier election date is that an incoming councilperson elected in November would not have a voice in the fiscal year 2021 budget and tax rate discussions that begin Oct. 1.

Pike also cites CDC officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have warned of a second COVID-19 spike in the fall. That would seemingly make an August election safer than one conducted in November.

In his letter to the governor, Pike presented two legal arguments that would justify an August election.

The first is that elections originally scheduled for May 2 no longer meet the definition of a “general election.”

Since Anna’s election is now a “special election," the governor has the authority to proclaim that an emergency election be held on a separate date.

Pike’s second argument is that the governor has to option to suspend the portion of the Texas Election Code requiring all general and special elections to be held on a uniform election date. This would allow local governments the option of choosing a date that best meets their needs.

The Anna City Council has had a vacancy since Councilman Chris Reeves resigned at the end of January to spend more time with his family.

Under normal circumstances, the city would be required to hold a special election within 120 days.

Initially city leaders were concerned that, despite the governor’s proclamation, they would be in violation of the state constitution if they did not proceed with a May election.

A later court ruling clarified that they would not be in legal jeopardy if they postponed the election.

Among the municipalities that joined Anna were Abilene, Addison, Allen, Big Spring, Cedar Park, Fairview, Haskell, Round Rock, the Town of Providence Village and Lytle Lake WCID.

According to Pike, conducting a separate election in August will not cost the city any more than holding it in conjunction with the November general election.

“In summary, please recognize that the voters and their elected representatives generally know what is in their own best interests,” Pike added in his letter. “Please allow the representatives of local governments to have the flexibility to choose to conduct their election before November 3, 2020.”