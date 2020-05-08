Ranger College is assisting displaced workers and students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering one free college-level course in either the Summer A or Summer B semesters.
Summer A is from May 24 – June 30 and Summer B is from July 3 – Aug. 13.
Courses available for both Summer A and Summer B semesters include:
EDUC1100 – Learning Frameworks
COSC1301 – Intro to Computing
HITT1205 – Medical Terminology
MUSI1306 – Music Appreciation
SPCH1315 – Public Speaking
Classes are delivered 100 percent online and no prerequisites are required.
Tuition and fees will be waived upon acceptance into the program.
Requirements for the scholarship include:
Must have high school diploma or equivalent
Must be displaced due to COVID-19
Registration for Summer A is Friday, June 22 and registration for Summer B is Monday, June 29.
To register, visit https://www.rangercollege.edu/ranger-college-covid-19_scholarship_program/