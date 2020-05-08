Staff Report

Friday

May 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM


Ranger College is assisting displaced workers and students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering one free college-level course in either the Summer A or Summer B semesters.


Summer A is from May 24 – June 30 and Summer B is from July 3 – Aug. 13.


Courses available for both Summer A and Summer B semesters include:



EDUC1100 – Learning Frameworks


COSC1301 – Intro to Computing


HITT1205 – Medical Terminology


MUSI1306 – Music Appreciation


SPCH1315 – Public Speaking

Classes are delivered 100 percent online and no prerequisites are required.


Tuition and fees will be waived upon acceptance into the program.


Requirements for the scholarship include:



Must have high school diploma or equivalent


Must be displaced due to COVID-19

Registration for Summer A is Friday, June 22 and registration for Summer B is Monday, June 29.


To register, visit https://www.rangercollege.edu/ranger-college-covid-19_scholarship_program/