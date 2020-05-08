The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, N.A., announced the promotion of Vickie Pettit to executive vice president and chief operations officer, Trent Tidwell to executive vice president and senior lender, Jamie Peveto to assistant vice president and retail manager, Amanda McGinnis to consumer loan officer, Monica De La Cerda to treasury sales officer and Jennifer LeBlanc to mortgage loan officer. The announcement was made by Trent Swearengin, chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bank, Stephenville Region.

"We are very pleased to promote these hardworking and dedicated individuals," said Swearengin. "Their knowledge and expertise will continue to provide first-class service to our existing and prospective customers in the Stephenville Region."

Pettit holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Tarleton State University. Through her 30-year tenure with the bank, she has served the Stephenville Region as controller, treasury management and operations officer. Pettit is a member of the TSU COBA Executive Advisory Board, UYA Investment Club and First Baptist Church.

Tidwell has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry and began his career with First Financial in 2009 as a loan review analyst. In 2010, he was promoted to vice president of commercial lending for the Stephenville Region, and to senior vice president in 2014. Tidwell holds a bachelor of science degree and a master of business administration degree from Tarleton State University, where he was named Distinguished Student and Collegiate All-American Scholar. He is also a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Tidwell serves as the treasurer for the Stephenville Education Foundation and a member of the Stephenville Optimist Club.

Peveto has been with First Financial for more than 20 years. She began as a teller and was promoted to a personal banker in 2004 and became lead personal banker and assistant vice president in 2017. Peveto has been recognized as a First Financial Shining Star for the Stephenville Region and completed the bank’s personal banker certification program. McGinnis holds a bachelor of science degree from Tarleton State University. She began her career with First Financial in 2015 after serving in various bank, retail and customer service roles for more than nine years. She was promoted to consumer lender in for the Stephenville Region in 2018. McGinnis serves on the board of directors for the Lake Granbury Kiwanis Club, Leadership Granbury, Hood County Christmas for Children, and is a member of the Granbury Women in Business and Granbury Young Professionals.

De La Cerda started her career with First Financial as a teller in 2015. She was promoted to a personal banker in 2017 and to a treasury management specialist in 2019. De La Cerda holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Tarleton State University.

LeBlanc holds a bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University. She has been with the bank for more than five years, serving in different areas. She is an active member of the Granbury Association of Realtors, Hood County Builder’s Association, Granbury Chamber of Young Business Professionals, volunteer for Forward Training Center and board member for Hood County Christmas for Children.