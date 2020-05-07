In a special Lakeway City Council meeting held virtually Monday evening, members considered various proposals to its charter, ranging from declaring a place system for dais candidates to changing the date of its elections from May to November, holding a vote every two years with two- or four-year term limits.

Following almost three hours of discussion, the council agreed that more data is needed regarding a change to an at-large place system with three year terms and two term limits for council members as well as a comparison of election dates—November or May—before a final decision could be made on all of the proposed charter amendments.The dais plans to resume its debate on these two remaining items at its scheduled June 1 special session.

Dave DeOme, Charter Review Committee chair and former Lakeway mayor, presented the group’s 10 proposed charter changes after culling a list of 18 proposals.

The city’s ninth charter review is being conducted to correct an error in its election terms that contradicts the state constitution, DeOme said. Its charter was first adopted in 1990.

Mayor Sandy Cox voiced concern that once the charter review changes are complete, the city wouldn’t ultimately fix the document to comply with state law.

In addition to adopting a place system with three-year terms for council elections, the committee recommended conducting run-off elections by a majority vote; filling council vacancies by a special election called within four months; deleting an election requirement for certificates of obligation; deleting the requirement that the city manager be a city resident; and designating the mayor’s appointee as the chair of the Charter Review Committees. At the meeting, the council agreed to add a stipulation that the appointee to the Charter Review Committee also be approved by council members.

November versus May elections

With the exception of the election date consideration, DeOme said the committee vote on the proposals was unanimous. The item brought up a rigorous debate between council members on May 4.

“In the interest of saving money and getting the highest turnout, (November) just makes sense to me,” Council Member Laurie Higginbotham said of the measure. She also said voters get fatigued by returning to the polls in May for a city election in addition to November’s general vote.

The item was not prioritized as part of the group’s ten top proposals but instead pulled by council members for discussion.

DeOme said Secretary of State statistics showed turnout in November elections is high in even-numbered years when the president is elected, posting a tally of 48% of registered voters. However, in odd-numbered years, he said the turnout is only 9.5% and suggested that being a candidate in a month when there are many elections pending makes it more difficult for him or her to get their message out.

Council Member Gretchen Vance countered DeOme’s statement and said Travis County reflects a much higher turnout in November than May in non-national year elections. Council Member Steve Smith said a November election allows the winning candidates to get accustomed to being on the dais before reviewing the city budget in the summer, and Higginbotham offered that a November election poses a lower expense for the city by combining with other elections. She also said the fall month would be an easier date for residents to get engaged about the candidates since more races are being run.

Place system versus at-large positions

City Attorney Cobby Caputo said a shift to three-year terms requires a place system and a change to how vacancies on the dais are filled.

Council Members Sanjeev Kumar and Smith said the proposed place system wasn’t contemplated by the 2014 voters when they approved three-year council terms with two consecutive term limits. Smith said he feared one vote-getter may gain a seat with far fewer votes than a candidate in another place who garners more votes.

DeOme said those issues were discussed by the committee but “at the end of the day we felt that it was important that we go to the three year term.” He said the city doesn’t have as much turnover in a given election with the longer term and a three-year term allows the council members to come up to speed with the position, “a benefit to the people of Lakeway.”

Council Member Laurie Higginbotham suggested retaining the city’s current two-year term limits, putting the three-year term limits to the voters at a future election.

City manager’s residence

Some council members pushed to drop the residency requirement for the city manager, with the majority of the dais agreeing to leave the proposal as addressed.

Smith said he felt the city manager shouldn’t be restricted to live within the city limits but should reside close enough to the city — within 30 minutes — to be able to get to the jurisdiction quickly.

Higginbotham said she prefers to review what neighboring cities do regarding their city managers since those positions would be in competition with Lakeway. West Lake Hills doesn’t have a residency requirement and the past six weeks of COVID-19 restrictions has shown the viability of staff being able to work remotely, she said.

Council Member Doug Howell said retaining a residency requirement may force the city to pay more for the candidate since the area has a high cost of housing.

The final charter amendments are slated to be approved by voters on Nov. 2.