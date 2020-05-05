Tuesday forecast for Austin: Austinites can expect a cooler, breezy Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area in the late morning , according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high near 79 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., meteorologists said.

South winds are expected to blow between 5 to 10 mph, according to the forecast.

The evening will be cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees, meteorologists said. North-northeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Northeast winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. The evening will be clear with overnight lows around 61.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows around 70. South winds will blow at around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 84 degrees. South-southwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph, changing direction to north in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 58. North-northeast winds are expected at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. The high will be near 75 degrees with east-northeast winds around 10 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy with overnight lows around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.