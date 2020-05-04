A 17-year-old male was killed early Monday morning after a shooting in East Lubbock.

Lubbock police officials said officers responding to a 2:30 a.m. shots fired call in the 2600 block of East Baylor street found Christopher Jolly suffering serious injury.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, a police news release states.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. A preliminary investigation indicated a large crowd gathered in the area when shots were fired.