Two Brownwood High School HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) seniors have been awarded significant scholarships, the BISD reported.

James Bautista’s activities throughout the last four years earned him a full-ride scholarship to Angelo State University, and Sierra Jackson earned the Sue Alder Scholarship awarded by THOA (Texas Health Occupations Association) Teacher Organization.

According to a press release from the BISD:

Promoting physical, mental, and social well-being; developing effective leadership qualities; promoting career opportunities in health care; these are just a few of the goals of HOSA-Future Health Professionals.

The HOSA chapter at

Brownwood High School (BHS) continues to develop well-rounded students. This 2019-2020 school year provided ample opportunities for students to excel, and excel they did. Two students in particular, James Bautista, and Sierra Jackson, earned their way to qualifying for remarkable scholarship opportunities.

James Bautista’s activities throughout the last four years earned him a full-ride scholarship to Angelo State University, as well as countless invaluable life lessons.

“Throughout my involvement in HOSA, I have met lifelong friends, created unforgettable memories, and fostered my communication, leadership, and professional skills,” Bautista said. “I am thankful that such an amazing organization has transformed me from the timid and inexperienced teenager to the motivated and ambitious young adult I am today.

“Without HOSA, I am certain that I would not be the person I am now.”

Bautista spent his sophomore year in HOSA working toward being a National Qualifier on the Health Care Issues Exam, he was the Local Chapter Treasurer, and helped earn National Recognition for Outstanding HOSA Chapter.

In his junior year, Bautista was a state qualifier in the Health Care Issues Exam, was the Area 5 president, the local chapter historian and earned National Recognition for Outstanding HOSA Chapter.

Bautista’s senior year included being local area president and a health care issues exam national qualifier.

“James’ commitment to HOSA was amazing over the past four years,” said Annalyn Deen, BHS health sciences teacher and president elect of Texas HOSA. “He worked hard for our organization. As a senior he took charge and was a servant leader of the student-led organization.

“James connected the chapter to actives such as painting bowls for Good Samaritan, packing Easter eggs for Wendlee Broadcasting, as well as packing turkey boxes for Good Samaritan.”

These activities were just a portion of why Bautista was awarded the Theodora Justice Memorial Scholarship from Texas HOSA. At Angelo State he will be majoring in biology with double minors in chemistry and accounting.

“The application process was fairly straightforward and made me reminisce of the invaluable memories I have with HOSA,” Bautista said. “I am incredibly grateful to have received this scholarship and the opportunity to further my education.”

Sierra Jackson earned the Sue Alder Scholarship awarded by THOA (Texas Health Occupations Association) Teacher Organization. Teachers Annalyn Deen and Valarie Scull, HOSA mentors, encouraged students to pursue excellence and these scholarship opportunities, drawing in students like Jackson early on in their high school career.

“I had become interested in the medical field starting at a young age and went into the health science pathway upon entering high school,” Jackson said. “After that, Mrs. Deen led me to joining HOSA. It has given me a huge advantage in beginning to look into the field that I plan on going in to.

“I’ve gotten a taste of my future while becoming a better person myself.”

She was a national qualifier in medical spelling her junior year, as well as third in the state her junior year. Jackson will attend Texas Tech University in the fall, scholarship in hand.

Even during the COVID-19 closures, HOSA supported students and vice versa.

“Texas HOSA awarded $105,000 worth of scholarships this year in Texas,” Deen said. “We chose to continue to award scholarships even though we had to cancel the state conference.”

While moving forward may look different, students will continue to reap the benefits of HOSA involvement.

“Take advantage of every opportunity HOSA provides you,” Bautista said. “From choosing a competitive event that makes you interested or applying for a leadership position, every single one of you has the potential to do amazing things in the future.”