Williamson County health officials on Friday said a 10th person has died from COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

While officials said they could not disclose much information about the patient because of privacy rules, they did confirm the person was a man in his 60s who was living at an area nursing home.

"Today we have lost another one of our Williamson County residents,“ Judge Bill Gravell said in a statement Friday. "In fact, this is the fifth person that is a resident of one of our local nursing homes. You need to know that your Williamson County and Williamson County and Cities Health District have been working tirelessly to protect our most vulnerable population.”

He said “it is incumbent upon all of us to protect and pray for those in our nursing facilities.”

In addition to the death Friday, Williamson County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 306 confirmed cases.

As many as 179 people have recovered from the disease in the county, officials said Friday.

Officials said 10 patients are currently hospitalized and two are on ventilators.