A 20-year-old Somervell County resident turned himself in Sunday night on an arrest warrant from an April 25 incident that resulted in a severe gunshot wound to the victim’s neck, according to the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Brian Knox turned himself in to authorities at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Dwayne Griffin. Knox was arraigned on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Several 911 calls were received by the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday reporting shots fired at 1296 County Road 1008 — a location known as “Flat Rocks.”

“One caller advised numerous shots were fired and one victim was reported to have a gunshot wound to his neck,” the news release states.

The male shooting victim “sustained severe injuries but were not considered to be life-threatening,” according to the release. “Upon arrival, officers determined the victim had left the scene in a private vehicle and was transported to the (Lake) Granbury Medical Center (from) where he was later flown by Care Flight to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.”

Officers who responded to the 911 calls learned that the suspect had fled, but the investigation uncovered that “Numerous videos were taken of the incident by private citizens and upon viewing of the videos, the suspect was a known person to officers at the scene,” the release states.

“After an intensive investigation by this office and assisted by the Texas Rangers,” an arrest warrant was issued for Knox, and the release also states that, "other charges are pending.”

Knox’s bond was set at $250,000.

The SCSO noted, "Anyone with additional video or information involving this incident is encouraged to contact the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-897-2242. Request to speak with Captain Mike Gilbert or Chief Deputy Dwayne Griffin.”