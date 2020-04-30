Lyft scooters are no longer available in Austin, the ride-rental company announced on its website.

The change, which became effective Wednesday, is part of the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft’s automobile ride-hailing and bike services will continue, the company said. However, the company’s bikes are not included on the city’s list of devices that are licensed to operate in Austin.

"We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Austin as well as our partners in Austin city government," a Lyft spokesperson said in an email. "We’re shifting resources and have made the tough decision to end scooter operations today, April 29. We continue to support riders’ essential travel needs during this time with other modes of reliable transportation."

CNBC reported Wednesday that Lyft is laying off 982 employees and 288 others will be furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Salary cuts were also made, the cable business news network reported.

Lyft operated as many as 2,000 scooters in Austin, according to the city’s website. When a company like Lyft applies to deploy devices in Austin, it pays $30 for each device, according to the application. That permit fee is paid every six months, the application says.

Lyft began operating in Austin in October 2018 and has currently paid the Austin Transportation Department $165,000 for its devices to operate in the city, transportation officials said.

Lyft told Transportation Department staff on Wednesday that it was making the decision to remove its scooters.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic reducing daily micromobility ridership throughout most cities, it is understandable that some providers may pause or end operations," the city said.

Other mobility app companies such as Lime, Wheels, Spin and JUMP have all paused operations and removed their devices from Austin rights of way during the pandemic. Bird reduced its fleet on March 27. It has a small number of devices still available for essential workers to use.

Lyft was collecting its scooters from Austin streets Thursday morning.

The scooters were pulled out of Austin during a time that is typically busy for the devices. The annual South by Southwest festivals, for instance, bring in thousands of visiting riders and boost usage numbers.

However, SXSW was canceled this year because of the coronavirus threat and the city instituted stay-at-home orders, which have led to dwindling ridership and revenue.

Between March 13 and April 29 last year, when SXSW was in full swing and spring breakers were freely traveling, 875,012 rides were taken on a scooter in Austin, city data show.

But between March 13 and April 29 this year, only 49,231 scooter rides were recorded, according to the city’s data.

Before pulling its devices, Lyft was offering free scooter rides to medical workers and first responders during the pandemic. People in that program will receive a $200 ride-rental credit, the company said.