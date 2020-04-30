With the spring sports season cancelled by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Herald Democrat is putting a spotlight on the seniors who had their high school careers abruptly come to an end.

College plans: Play softball and major in humanities at Lubbock Christian University.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: (My sister) Gabby and I always hit each other extra ground balls after our team warm up while the coaches meet before every game.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: Rockstar, Hannah Montana.

Favorite subject/class: English.

Favorite teacher and why: Mrs. Carolyn Emory. She is the sweetest woman i’ve ever met and an amazing calculus teacher, and she makes us cookies.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Stephens: She has believed in me from Day 1 and has really become more like a third parent than a coach.

Best teammate and why: Gabby Smith, we have been doing life and sports together since we were born and I can’t imagine being on the field or court without her.

Best high school sports memory: Home run in the state championship game 2017.

Best high school non-sports memory: State FFA chapter conducting junior year.

What you love about your sport: I get to learn much more than athletics; it teaches me to work with others and push myself in all aspects of life.

Favorite sports movie and why: "Greater." It shows that if you persevere and have faith you can accomplish things no one thought possible.

Describe the Bells Class of 2020: Driven to succeed.

Biggest lesson learned: Be confident in yourself and your ability no matter what situation you’re in and you will succeed.

Biggest influence in your life: My travel coach Jason Gwyn.

Athlete you look up to: Riley Sartain.

Reaction to the season being cancelled: Disappointed, but thankful that we accomplished so much in the years that we did get.

Message to your teammates: I really enjoyed getting closer with y’all, especially the underclassmen; y’all have impacted my life so much and I will love y’all forever.

Message to your freshman self: Thank you for setting the tone for my entire high school career and accomplishing everything we wanted to at a young age.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Worrying about where I’m going to college.

Thing you will miss the most: Playing with my sister.