A neighbor of a Manchaca woman found dead earlier this month has been linked by investigators to her death, but now he, too, has been found dead, authorities said Monday.

Travis County sheriff’s office investigators think the neighbor, 59-year-old Daniel Carnahan, was in a property dispute with the woman, 70-year-old Janice Hughes, who was found dead the morning of April 16 in her yard.

Although nothing initially indicated a suspicious death, such as notable evidence of trauma, an autopsy later found a small pellet in Hughes’s lung. Once the pellet was determined to be the cause of death, the Travis County sheriff’s office began investigating the case as a homicide.

Witnesses told investigators that Carnahan had harassed Hughes and their ongoing dispute led to multiple incident reports by the sheriff’s office.

“Carnahan was the 911 caller who reported her death, and Hughes’s body was lying 10 feet away from the property line between her property and Carnahan’s,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

Investigators who searched Carnahan’s home found pellets that looked like the pellet found in Hughes’ body.

A warrant was issued for Carnahan’s arrest on Saturday, and investigators learned that Carnahan had asked friends to give him gas money and a gun. A tipster told investigators that “Carnahan claimed what happened to Hughes was an accident and that he could not go to jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Central Texas law enforcement was alerted and on the lookout for Carnahan. Then on Monday, Carnahan’s body was discovered by Hays County sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

The homicide case surrounding Hughes’ death remains ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.