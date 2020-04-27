The City of San Angelo released a report on Saturday revealing that 2 people tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, one of those who tested positive is a man in Runnels County, "White male in his 40s, community spread. Runnels County is his county of residence, but he was tested in San Angelo."

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the "community spread" does not necessarily mean that it was caught in Runnels County, "Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected." The virus could have been caught in any community he had traveled to.

We were informed, but have not confirmed, that he has a Ballinger address and that his job involved travel (the Department of Health & Human Services does’t give out addresses). He is also said to have self-quarantined.

We are attempting to verify more information at this time.