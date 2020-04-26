Hays County reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, leaving the county’s total at 149.

The county reports that 71 people have already recovered, while 77 actively have the illness. Of those, Hays County officials said 14 people are in hospitals with the virus.

One person in the county — a Buda woman in her 80s — died from the virus. Her death was reported April 13.

About 25% of the patients are in their 30s, and about 41% of the cases are people 50 or older.

The breakdown of all 149 reported cases — which includes recoveries and active cases — by city is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are listed in Austin): 4

Buda: 19

Driftwood: 2

Dripping Springs: 6

Kyle: 64

Niederwald: 1

San Marcos: 47

Wimberley: 6