Meeting once again by Zoom videoconference, Brownwood City Council members will take up agenda matters at 9 a.m. Tuesday including a public hearing and request for a zoning change that was denied earlier by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Council members will hear a request from Brent Moseley to change the zoning at on property at the corner of Austin Avenue and Bonita Street from R-1 Single Family Residential to C-1 Local Business District, the agenda packet states.

Moseley has made the request so he can place an ice/water vending machine on the property and possibly build a storage unit facility in the future.

The Planning and Zoning Commission met via Zoom on April 2 and heard from two residents who are opposed to the zoning change, and received four letters in opposition, the agenda packet states.

Following the commission’s denial of the zoning change, Moseley has asked that the City Council conduct a public hearing and consider the request.

Because the commission denied the request, it will take four concurring votes from the council to change the zoning, the agenda packet states.

Other agenda items include:

• Consider resolution denying Oncor rate increase

• Consider approving ordinance and second and third/final reading to prohibit dogs in the Bert V. Massey II Sports Complex during league sanctioned baseball games, softball games and tournaments.

• Consider ratifying Mayor Stephen Haynes’ signature on a deed releasing a portion of a maintenance easement adjacent to the Pecan Bayou

• Hear reports including COVID-19 cases and local response.