25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Federal sources exploring links between two brothers and the Oklahoma City bombing said they planned to charge both James and Terry Nichols with explosives and firearms violations after searches of their properties.

50 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - The first member of the “Manson Family” to be tried for what the state charges was the opener of the eight murders masterminded by the hippie cult leader was ordered Tuesday to die in the gas chamber.

75 years ago:

COLLEGE STATION - Eighteen of the 32 surviving members of the Texas A&M class of 1895 - the boys who issued the first college yearbook, had the first football team and who claim they dug the Brazos river - held their golden reunion on the campus here today.

100 years ago:

Miss Halsey met with the Carlisle boys and girls last Tuesday and organized a new club. Fourteen members joined the poultry and canning club.