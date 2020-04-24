Erath County is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, April 27 at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church.

This is a collaborative initiative between the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Military Department, the Regional Advisory Councils (HPP Providers) and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

To be eligible for testing, individuals must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test.

To schedule a test, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.