PHARR - Five schools within the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District were recently selected to be part of a two-year leadership residency with The Holdsworth Center.

The selected schools will be part of the third cohort from PSJA ISD to go through this exceptional and unique leadership journey.

The Holdsworth Center, a leadership institute for Texas public schools founded by H-E-B CEO and Chairman Charles Butt, welcomed PSJA ISD as one of seven district partners in 2017 to kick-off this program. The Center's goal is to successfully support and develop the leaders of the more than 1,200 school districts in Texas and the thousands of campus leaders in the state to improve, over time, the quality of education offered to every child in every classroom.

These schools join eight other PSJA schools that have started this process and continue to put leadership and continuous learning at the forefront.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with The Holdsworth Center and incorporate more of our campuses into this leadership development opportunity,” said Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo, PSJA ISD Superintendent. “Congratulations to the entire campus team!"

The 3rd PSJA-Holdsworth Campus Leadership Program Cohort consists of:

Kennedy Middle School, Principal Luis Villarreal Sgt. Leonel Trevino Elementary, Principal Benito Carriaga Santos Livas Elementary, Principal Rodrigo Hernandez Drs. Reed & Mock Elementary, Principal Karla Montemayor PSJA Early Start Pre-K School, Principal Yvette Mancillas The campus leaders were surprised via a Teams Meeting on April 22 by Superintendent Dr. Arredondo and the entire leadership team.

Past cohorts include:

Cohort I:

Marcia R. Garza Elementary, Principal Marisa Santoy Raul H. Yzaguirre Middle School, Principal Dr. Jose Montelongo Audie Murphy Middle School, Principal Lizette Longoria Cohort II:

Vida N. Clover Elementary, Principal Guadalupe Garcia Dr. William Long Elementary, Principal Concepcion Ipina Kelly-Pharr Elementary, Principal Lydia Trevino Raul Longoria Elementary, Principal Dr. Rosalina Garcia-Borrego Alfred Sorensen Elementary, Principal Samuel Castillo