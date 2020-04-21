A pedestrian was killed late Monday after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 8300 block of Interstate 35 North at 10:38 p.m. The area is just north of U.S. 183.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while Austin police investigated, but the lanes have cleared, according to a Texas Department of Transportation traffic map.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL: Auto v Pedestrian incident at 8300 blk of N IH 35 SB; #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult patient. Expect road closures, slow down & remain alert for investigators working in the area. No other information available

Officers are on the scene of a traffic fatality in the 7800 Blk N. IH 35 Northbound. Expect traffic delays - Northbound IH 35 is shut down as the investigation continues. PIO is not responding. Media, stand by for staging area. #ATXTraffic -WC6

