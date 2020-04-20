Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The start of the work week will be hot, sunny, and hot. Did we mention it is going to be hot outside?

Partly sunny skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day and temperatures will peak at a high of 89 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures hit 94 on Sunday, only 4 degrees shy of the daily record set in 1951.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 66 degrees, forecasters said.

Monday’s temperatures are warmer than normal. Typically on April 20 in Austin, the high is 81 degrees and the low is 60 degrees, according to climate data.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 85. Clear at night with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81. Clear at night with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 82.