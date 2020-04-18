Hays County officials on Thursday reported four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness linked to the coronavirus.

Health officials said the new cases bring the total number of known people with the disease in Hays County to 125. Of those, 70 cases are active.

Among the total known cases, 54 have recovered from the illness, officials said. Four are currently hospitalized.

Only 10 cases are believed to be travel-related.

The breakdown of cases by city is:

· Austin (some Hays County addresses are listed in Austin): 4

· Buda: 18

· Driftwood: 2

· Dripping Springs: 5

· Kyle: 52

· Niederwald: 1

· San Marcos: 37

· Wimberley: 6

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: What we know, latest updates